Confluent (CFLT) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

After reaching an important support level, Confluent (CFLT - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. CFLT surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. The indicator moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

CFLT could be on the verge of another rally after moving 33.4% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

Once investors consider CFLT's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on CFLT for more gains in the near future.


