Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Easterly Government Properties (DEA - Free Report) reported revenue of $74.78 million, up 3.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $77.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the EPS surprise was +3.45%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Easterly Government Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Tenant reimbursements: $0.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -75.5%.
  • Revenues- Rental income: $72.54 million compared to the $74.28 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.
  • Diluted Earnings per share: $0.05 versus $0.05 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Easterly Government Properties have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise