Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Agco (AGCO) Q3 Earnings

Agco (AGCO - Free Report) reported $2.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 24.8%. EPS of $0.68 for the same period compares to $3.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -10.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.9 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07, the EPS surprise was -36.45%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Agco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Asia/Pacific/Africa: $183.40 million compared to the $198.52 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Europe/Middle East: $1.30 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- South America: $381.60 million versus $431.67 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -47% change.
  • Net Sales- North America: $736.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $807.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.8%.
Shares of Agco have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

