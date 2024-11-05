Back to top

Sotera Health (SHC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Sotera Health Company (SHC - Free Report) reported $285.47 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. EPS of $0.17 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $279.73 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19, the EPS surprise was -10.53%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sotera Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Sterigenics: $175.57 million compared to the $179.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Nelson Labs: $58.58 million compared to the $57.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Nordion: $51.31 million versus $42.81 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28% change.
  • Segment Income- Sterigenics: $95.99 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.77 million.
  • Segment Income- Nelson Labs: $18.64 million compared to the $17.82 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment Income- Nordion: $31.73 million versus $25.23 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Sotera Health have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

