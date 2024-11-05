Back to top

NeoGenomics (NEO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, NeoGenomics (NEO - Free Report) reported revenue of $167.82 million, up 10.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $167.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01, the EPS surprise was +400.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NeoGenomics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Clinical - Number of tests performed: 314,564 compared to the 312,574 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Clinical - Average revenue/test: $0.46 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.46.
  • Net revenue- Advanced Diagnostics: $22.04 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.7%.
  • Net revenue- Clinical Services: $145.78 million compared to the $141.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year.
Shares of NeoGenomics have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

