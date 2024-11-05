Back to top

Melco (MLCO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Melco Resorts (MLCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.18 billion, up 15.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.08, compared to -$0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09, the EPS surprise was -11.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Melco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Mocha and Other: $30.60 million compared to the $30.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Altira Macau: $30.50 million versus $31.84 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26% change.
  • Net Revenue- Cyprus Operations: $64.40 million compared to the $64.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.6% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Studio City: $364.70 million compared to the $364.41 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.3% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- City of Dreams Manila: $118.90 million versus $114.99 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change.
  • Net Revenue- City of Dreams: $563.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $594.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Mocha and Other: $6.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.43 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Altira Macau: -$1.09 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$0.74 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- City of Dreams: $162.83 million versus $170.96 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Cyprus Operations: $15.12 million versus $14.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- City of Dreams Manila: $45.93 million compared to the $42.35 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Others Expenses: -$19.96 million versus -$20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Melco have returned -22.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

