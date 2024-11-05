Thomson Reuters (TRI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Thomson Reuters (
TRI Quick Quote TRI - Free Report) reported $1.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. EPS of $0.80 for the same period compares to $0.82 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion, representing a surprise of +0.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Thomson Reuters performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Legal Professionals: $745 million compared to the $748.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year. Revenues- Tax & Accounting Professionals: $221 million compared to the $220.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year. Revenues- Global Print: $128 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $126.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.6%. Revenues- Corporates: $437 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $439.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.8%. Revenues- Reuters News: $199 million versus $190.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change. Revenues- Eliminations: -$6 million versus -$5 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporates: $162 million versus $165.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Tax & Accounting Professionals: $59 million compared to the $59.47 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Legal Professionals: $334 million compared to the $337.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Global Print: $43 million compared to the $43.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate costs: -$29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$36.19 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Reuters News: $40 million versus $32.54 million estimated by three analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for Thomson Reuters here>>>
Shares of Thomson Reuters have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Thomson Reuters (TRI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Thomson Reuters (TRI - Free Report) reported $1.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. EPS of $0.80 for the same period compares to $0.82 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion, representing a surprise of +0.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Thomson Reuters performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Thomson Reuters here>>>
- Revenues- Legal Professionals: $745 million compared to the $748.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Tax & Accounting Professionals: $221 million compared to the $220.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Global Print: $128 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $126.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.6%.
- Revenues- Corporates: $437 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $439.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.8%.
- Revenues- Reuters News: $199 million versus $190.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change.
- Revenues- Eliminations: -$6 million versus -$5 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Corporates: $162 million versus $165.43 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Tax & Accounting Professionals: $59 million compared to the $59.47 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Legal Professionals: $334 million compared to the $337.99 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Global Print: $43 million compared to the $43.88 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate costs: -$29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$36.19 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Reuters News: $40 million versus $32.54 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Thomson Reuters have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.