Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Premier (PINC) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Premier, Inc. (PINC - Free Report) reported revenue of $248.14 million, down 22.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.34, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $230.2 million, representing a surprise of +7.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +30.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Premier performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services- Services and software licenses- Net administrative fees: $132.63 million compared to the $120.95 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services- Services and software licenses- Software licenses, other services and support: $18.76 million compared to the $15.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +67.7% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Performance Services: $96.75 million versus $93.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.4% change.
  • Net Revenue- Total Supply Chain Services: $151.39 million versus $136.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.2% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Supply Chain Services: $77.51 million versus $58.16 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Performance Services: $14.95 million versus $19.75 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$30.03 million versus -$22.52 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Premier have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

