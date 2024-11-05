Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ballard (BLDP) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Ballard Power Systems (BLDP - Free Report) reported revenue of $14.76 million, down 46.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.19, compared to -$0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -40.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.74 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.13, the EPS surprise was -46.15%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ballard performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Fuel Cell Products & Services- Heavy-Duty Mobility: $12.82 million compared to the $15.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -39.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Fuel Cell Products & Services- Emerging and Other Markets: $1.43 million versus $2.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -60.4% change.
  • Revenue- Fuel Cell Products & Services- Stationary: $0.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -82.5%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ballard here>>>

Shares of Ballard have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (BLDP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise