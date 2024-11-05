Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Expeditors International (EXPD) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Expeditors International (EXPD - Free Report) reported $3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 37%. EPS of $1.63 for the same period compares to $1.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +26.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33, the EPS surprise was +22.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Expeditors International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Airfreight services: $986.95 million compared to the $805.65 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Ocean freight and ocean services: $1.02 billion versus $626.68 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +81.6% change.
  • Net revenues- Ocean freight and ocean services: $233.79 million compared to the $181.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.4% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Airfreight services: $246.59 million versus $214.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.7% change.
  • Net revenues- Customs brokerage and other services: $425.78 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $415.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.
  • Revenues- Customs brokerage and other services: $995.56 million versus $935.18 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change.
Shares of Expeditors International have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

