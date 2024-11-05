Back to top

Glaukos (GKOS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Glaukos (GKOS - Free Report) reported $96.67 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.9%. EPS of -$0.28 for the same period compares to -$0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $91.32 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.52, the EPS surprise was +46.15%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Glaukos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Glaucoma- United States: $51.57 million versus $47.06 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.5% change.
  • Revenues- Corneal Health- United States: $18.45 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $17.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.
  • Revenues- International: $26.65 million versus $25.93 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.7% change.
  • Revenues- Corneal Health- International: $2.19 million versus $2.50 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.8% change.
  • Revenues- United States: $70.02 million compared to the $65.04 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Glaucoma- International: $24.47 million compared to the $23.42 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Corneal Health: $20.64 million compared to the $20.40 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Glaucoma: $76.03 million compared to the $71.18 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.3% year over year.
Shares of Glaukos have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

