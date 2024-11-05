Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About R1 RCM INC (RCM) Q3 Earnings

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM - Free Report) reported $656.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.7%. EPS of -$0.05 for the same period compares to $0.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $634.24 million, representing a surprise of +3.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +66.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how R1 RCM INC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Net operating fees: $413 million versus $360.32 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change.
  • Revenue- Modular and other: $221.40 million versus $247.51 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.7% change.
  • Revenue- Incentive fees: $22.40 million versus $21.20 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.6% change.
Shares of R1 RCM INC have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

