National CineMedia (NCMI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, National CineMedia (NCMI - Free Report) reported revenue of $62.4 million, up 152.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.04, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $58.2 million, representing a surprise of +7.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how National CineMedia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Local and regional advertising revenue: $11.40 million versus $9.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.6% change.
  • Revenue- National advertising revenue: $46.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $44.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10%.
  • Revenue- Total advertising revenue (excluding beverage): $62.40 million compared to the $54.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- ESA advertising revenue from beverage concessionaire agreements: $4.20 million compared to the $3.95 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.6% year over year.
Shares of National CineMedia have returned +10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

