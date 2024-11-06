Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Forrester Research (FORR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Forrester Research (FORR - Free Report) reported revenue of $102.53 million, down 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.29, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $101.94 million, representing a surprise of +0.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -14.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Forrester Research performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Events: $2.09 million compared to the $3.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -54.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Consulting: $23.37 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $22.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.2%.
  • Revenue- Research: $77.07 million compared to the $75.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.4% year over year.
Shares of Forrester Research have returned -9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

