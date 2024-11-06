Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Jack Henry (JKHY) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Jack Henry (JKHY - Free Report) reported revenue of $600.98 million, up 5.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.63, compared to $1.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $600.84 million, representing a surprise of +0.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.61.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Jack Henry performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Core: $195.62 million compared to the $195.17 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Corporate & Other: $21.73 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $22.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.2%.
  • Revenues- Complementary: $171.70 million compared to the $170.01 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Payments: $211.92 million versus $213.40 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.
  • Segment Income- Core: $114.20 million compared to the $115.37 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment Income- Corporate & Other: -$61.29 million versus -$53.53 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment Income- Complementary: $105.74 million versus $102.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment Income- Payments: $98.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $99.27 million.
Shares of Jack Henry have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

