Back to top

Image: Bigstock

International Flavors (IFF) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, International Flavors (IFF - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.93 billion, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.04, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83 billion, representing a surprise of +3.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how International Flavors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Nourish: $1.49 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.
  • Net sales- Scent: $613 million versus $629.75 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.
  • Net Sales- Pharma Solutions: $256 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $240.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.
  • Net Sales- Health & Biosciences: $570 million versus $531.83 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change.
  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Nourish: $206 million versus $207.69 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Pharma Solutions: $62 million compared to the $47.74 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Scent: $127 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $137.51 million.
  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Health & Biosciences: $173 million compared to the $155.24 million average estimate based on five analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for International Flavors here>>>

Shares of International Flavors have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise