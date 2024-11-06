Assurant (
Assurant (AIZ) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Assurant (AIZ - Free Report) reported $2.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.9%. EPS of $3.00 for the same period compares to $4.29 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.91 billion, representing a surprise of +2.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.50.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Assurant performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Assurant here>>>
- Fees and other income: $439.10 million compared to the $379.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41.5% year over year.
- Net earned premiums, fees and other income: $2.86 billion compared to the $2.40 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.
- Net investment income: $129.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $127.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
- Total revenues- Global Housing: $635.50 million compared to the $621.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.7% year over year.
- Total revenues- Corporate & Other: $7.90 million compared to the $7.70 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.
- Total revenues- Global Lifestyle: $2.34 billion versus $2.28 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change.
- Net investment income- Global Housing: $31.70 million compared to the $30.56 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.
- Global Housing- Net earned premiums, fees and other income: $603.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $584.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.
- Fees and other income- Corporate & Other: $0.10 million versus $0.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net investment income- Corporate & Other: $7.80 million versus $7.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.
- Net earned premiums- Global Housing: $557 million versus $534.51 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change.
- Global Lifestyle- Net earned premiums, fees and other income: $2.25 billion versus $2.19 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.
Shares of Assurant have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.