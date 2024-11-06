Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Revolve Group (RVLV) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Revolve Group (RVLV - Free Report) reported revenue of $283.15 million, up 9.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.15, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $270.13 million, representing a surprise of +4.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +66.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Revolve Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total orders placed: 2.2 million versus 2.14 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average order value: $303 compared to the $305.06 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Active customers: 2.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.6 million.
  • Geographic Net Sales- United States: $222.65 million compared to the $217.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.
  • Geographic Net Sales- Rest of the world: $60.50 million compared to the $54.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20% year over year.
  • Net Sales- FWRD: $39.73 million versus $39.50 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change.
  • Net Sales- REVOLVE: $243.42 million versus $231.17 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.
  • Gross profit- FWRD: $13.39 million compared to the $14.01 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Gross profit- REVOLVE: $131.48 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $128.36 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Revolve Group here>>>

Shares of Revolve Group have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise