We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Avino Silver (ASM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
The latest trading session saw Avino Silver (ASM - Free Report) ending at $1.19, denoting a -0.83% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.23% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.02%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.43%.
The company's stock has climbed by 4.35% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.54%.
The upcoming earnings release of Avino Silver will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 12, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.02, showcasing a 100% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.8 million, up 20.13% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $60.15 million, which would represent changes of +25% and +37.05%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Avino Silver. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.5% higher. At present, Avino Silver boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Avino Silver is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.67. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.67.
The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.