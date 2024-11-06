Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About loanDepot (LDI) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, loanDepot (LDI - Free Report) reported revenue of $314.6 million, up 18.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.03, compared to -$0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $286.35 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03, the EPS surprise was +200.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how loanDepot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Net interest income: -$0.82 million compared to the $2.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -131.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other income: $26.14 million versus $25.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +95.6% change.
  • Revenues- Servicing fee income: $124.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $109.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.
  • Revenues- Change in fair value of servicing rights, net: -$56.56 million compared to the -$39.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +58.5% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for loanDepot here>>>

Shares of loanDepot have returned -8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise