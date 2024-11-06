For the quarter ended September 2024, American Financial Group (
Image: Bigstock
American Financial (AFG) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2024, American Financial Group (AFG - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.28 billion, up 10.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.31, compared to $2.45 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.51, the EPS surprise was -7.97%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how American Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for American Financial here>>>
- Property and Casualty - Loss and LAE Ratio: 69.6% versus 65% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Property and Transportation - Underwriting Expense Ratio: 17.2% compared to the 18.4% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Property and Transportation - Loss and LAE Ratio: 79.3% versus 76.4% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Property and Casualty - Combined Ratio - Specialty: 94.3% compared to the 91.6% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Property and Transportation - Combined Ratio: 96.5% compared to the 94.8% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenues- P&C insurance net earned premiums: $2.06 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%.
- Revenues- Net investment income: $200 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $182.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%.
- Specialty Casualty- Net earned premium: $744 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $769.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.
- Property and Transportation- Net earned premium: $981 million versus $719.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.5% change.
- Specialty Financial- Net earned premium: $269 million versus $244.02 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16% change.
- Revenues- Other income (loss): $26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $42.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -39.5%.
- Other Specialty- Net earned premium: $61 million versus $63.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
Shares of American Financial have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.