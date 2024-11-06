We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q3 Earnings
Pan American Silver (PAAS - Free Report) reported $716.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.2%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.01 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $743.03 million, representing a surprise of -3.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +52.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Pan American Silver performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Ounces Produce - Gold (Silver and Gold Production): 225 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 227.77 Koz.
- Ounces Produce - Silver (Silver and Gold Production): 5,467 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 5,608.29 Koz.
- Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Silver: 1,329 Koz compared to the 1,443.05 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Ounce Production - Huaron Operation - Silver: 888 Koz versus 929.96 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Ounce Production - San Vicente Operation - Silver: 811 Koz versus 776.63 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Silver: 442 Koz compared to the 532.18 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Gold: 18.4 Koz compared to the 18.75 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Ounce Production - Shahuindo Operation - Silver: 69 Koz versus 65.55 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Ounce Production - Timmins Operation - Gold: 33.9 Koz versus 33.26 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Cash Costs Per Ounce - Silver Segment: $15.88 compared to the $13.17 average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Cash Costs Per Ounce - Gold Segment: $1,195 versus $1,179.19 estimated by seven analysts on average.
- AISC per Ounce - Silver: $19.63 versus $18.38 estimated by seven analysts on average.
Shares of Pan American Silver have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.