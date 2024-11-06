Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 6th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #24 (Strong Sell) List today:

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC - Free Report) engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH - Free Report) is a provider of environmental and industrial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 60 days.

