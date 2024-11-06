See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Fidelity Select Health Care Services(FSHCX - Free Report) has a 0.73% expense ratio and 0.67% management fee. FSHCX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. With yearly returns of 13.61% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights R(GLCRX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.15%. Management fee: 0.52%. GLCRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 17.59% over the last five years.
Vanguard Equity Income Admiral(VEIRX - Free Report) : 0.18% expense ratio and 0.17% management fee. VEIRX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 11.42% over the last five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.