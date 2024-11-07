We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Pre-Markets Soar after Trump Wins U.S. Presidential Election
With the 2024 election behind us, stock markets are rallying higher across the board. Unlike the last time Donald Trump was elected President, when markets were unsure which direction to take equities initially, the Dow is currently +1300 points, the S&P 500 +132, the Nasdaq +361 and the small-cap Russell 2000 +141 points.
Bond yields are also rising. Not only does shedding uncertainty send markets higher, but inflationary measures promised by the Trump campaign to levy tariffs on imports from all over the world will keep prices high. The 10-year yield is +4.437% right now, with the 2-year at +4.268%.
Bitcoin is also at a new all-time high of $75K, which has helped stocks like Coinbase ((COIN - Free Report) surge +12% this morning, with Bitcoin-related ETFs like Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ((ARKB - Free Report) up +6%. The Trump administration is likely to be ver favorable of a deregulated cryptocurrency market.
Tesla ((TSLA - Free Report) shares are also +12% this morning, which can be seen as a play on Elon Musk, who may have an important role in Trump’s new government. It would stand to reason that all of Musk’s businesses would do well with their CEO in a position of government power, and Tesla is currently his only publicly traded company.
Also on the ballot yesterday in a number of states was the vote on whether to legalize marijuana. While Florida, North and South Dakota all rejected the proposal, it did pass in Dallas, TX and in the state of Nebraska. Aurora Cannabis ((ACB - Free Report) also posted a +118% earnings surprise this morning, but shares are down -5% early in this otherwise roaring hot market.
Q3 Earnings Season Rolls Along
We saw Toyota ((TM - Free Report) post an earnings miss this morning, which may cause it to lose its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) status in the coming days. After the close, we’ll get results from Qualcomm ((QCOM - Free Report) , Trip Advisor ((TRIP - Free Report) and Gilead ((GILD - Free Report) .