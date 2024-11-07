MRC Global Inc. ( MRC Quick Quote MRC - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 18 cents. However, the bottom line declined 31.3% year over year. Total revenues of $797 million matched the consensus estimate. The top line decreased 10.3% year over year due to lower volume of sales in the Gas Utilities, Downstream, Industrial and Energy Transition (DIET) and Production & Transmission Infrastructure (PTI) sectors. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar . MRC’s Revenues by Product Line
Avery Dennison Corporation ( AVY Quick Quote AVY - Free Report) delivered third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.33 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32. The bottom line increased 9% year over year, driven by higher volume and productivity gains. Total revenues grew 4.1% year over year to $2.18 billion and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion. John Bean Technologies Corporation ( JBT Quick Quote JBT - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share in third-quarter 2024, 35.1% higher than the prior-year quarter. The figure beat the consensus estimate of $1.41. Revenues of $454 million increased 12.4% from the year-ago quarter. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $445 million. A. O. Smith Corporation's ( AOS Quick Quote AOS - Free Report) third-quarter adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line decreased 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Net sales of $902.6 million missed the consensus estimate of $913 million. The top line decreased 4% year over year due to lower sales in China and decreased volumes of water heaters in North America.
MRC Global's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y
MRC Global Inc. (MRC - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 18 cents. However, the bottom line declined 31.3% year over year.
Total revenues of $797 million matched the consensus estimate. The top line decreased 10.3% year over year due to lower volume of sales in the Gas Utilities, Downstream, Industrial and Energy Transition (DIET) and Production & Transmission Infrastructure (PTI) sectors.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
MRC’s Revenues by Product Line
Based on MRC’s product line, revenues from carbon pipe, fittings and flanges were down 27.4% year over year to $204 million. Revenues from valves, automation, measurement and instrumentation were down 6.9% year over year to $285 million.
Gas product revenues increased 1.6% year over year to $194 million. Sales of general products fell 14.3% to $60 million. Sales of stainless steel, alloy pipe and fittings increased 35% to $54 million.
MRC’s Revenues by Sector
Effective second-quarter 2023, MRC combined its Upstream Production and Midstream Pipeline into one sector, which is currently the PTI sector.
Based on the sectors served, revenues from Gas Utilities decreased 6% year over year to $295 million, while DIET sales inched up 11% to $248 million. Sales from the PTI sector decreased 14% year over year to $254 million.
MRC Global’s Revenues by Segment
Sales generated from the U.S. segment (representing 80.8% of revenues) totaled $644 million, down 14% year over year. The downtick was due to reduced demand in the Gas Utilities, DIET and PTI sectors.
Revenues from the Canada segment (3.3%) fell 32% year over year to $26 million due to weakness in the PTI sector.
Sales from the International segment (15.9%) grew 21% year over year to $127 million, driven by higher revenues from the PTI and DIET sectors.
MRC’s Margin Profile
MRC Global’s cost of sales declined 9.7% year over year to $637 million. The adjusted gross profit was down 12.3% year over year to $166 million. The adjusted gross margin was 20.8% compared with 21.3% in the year-ago period.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were down 2.4% year over year to $123 million. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 71.8% year over year to $48 million.
MRC Global’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Exiting the third quarter, MRC had a cash balance of $62 million compared with $131 million at the end of December 2023. Total debt (including the current portion) was $433 million at the end of the quarter.
In the first nine months of 2024, the company generated net cash of $197 million from operating activities compared with $92 million in the year-ago period. Capital spent on purchasing property, plant and equipment was $23 million, up 130% on a year-over-year basis.
In the first nine months of the year, dividends paid on preferred stock were $18 million, flat year over year.
MRC’s Zacks Rank
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Performance of Other Industrial Companies
Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY - Free Report) delivered third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.33 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32. The bottom line increased 9% year over year, driven by higher volume and productivity gains.
Total revenues grew 4.1% year over year to $2.18 billion and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion.
John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share in third-quarter 2024, 35.1% higher than the prior-year quarter. The figure beat the consensus estimate of $1.41.
Revenues of $454 million increased 12.4% from the year-ago quarter. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $445 million.
A. O. Smith Corporation’s (AOS - Free Report) third-quarter adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line decreased 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Net sales of $902.6 million missed the consensus estimate of $913 million. The top line decreased 4% year over year due to lower sales in China and decreased volumes of water heaters in North America.