NMI Holdings (NMIH) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

NMI Holdings (NMIH - Free Report) reported $166.09 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. EPS of $1.15 for the same period compares to $1.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $164.59 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10, the EPS surprise was +4.55%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NMI Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Insurance in force (IIF): $207.54 billion compared to the $207.55 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Risk in force(RIF): $55.25 billion versus $54.45 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Combined ratio: 27.5% compared to the 29.4% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Loss ratio: 7.2% versus 8.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Expense Ratio: 20.3% compared to the 21% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net investment income: $22.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.9%.
  • Net Premiums Earned: $143.34 million compared to the $142.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.
  • Other Revenues: $0.29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.3%.
Shares of NMI Holdings have returned -8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

