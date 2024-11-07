Back to top

Crexendo (CXDO) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Crexendo (CXDO - Free Report) reported revenue of $15.63 million, up 12.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.06, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.07 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05, the EPS surprise was +20.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Crexendo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Service: $7.95 million versus $8.21 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.
  • Revenue- Product: $1.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%.
  • Revenue- Software solutions: $5.86 million compared to the $5.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.9% year over year.
Shares of Crexendo have returned +13.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

