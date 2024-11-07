Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Zillow (ZG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zillow Group (ZG - Free Report) reported $581 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.1%. EPS of $0.35 for the same period compares to $0.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $555.71 million, representing a surprise of +4.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Zillow performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Mobile Applications and Websites - Average Monthly Unique Users: 233 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 231.48 million.
  • Mobile Applications and Websites - Visits: 2.44 billion compared to the 2.63 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Residential: $405 million versus $385.32 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.9% change.
  • Revenue- Other: $14 million versus $12.15 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.3% change.
  • Revenue- Mortgages: $39 million versus $33.81 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Rentals: $123 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $124.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Zillow here>>>

Shares of Zillow have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

