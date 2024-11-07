Back to top

Catalyst (CPRX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX - Free Report) reported revenue of $128.7 million, up 25.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to -$0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $122.97 million, representing a surprise of +4.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Catalyst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Product revenue,net- FIRDAPSE: $79.30 million compared to the $77.60 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Product revenue,net: $126.42 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $122.93 million.
  • Revenue- Product revenue,net- AGAMREE: $15.05 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $10.99 million.
  • Revenue- Product revenue,net- FYCOMPA: $32.08 million versus $34.34 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Catalyst have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

