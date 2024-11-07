Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Amphastar (AMPH) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH - Free Report) reported revenue of $191.21 million, up 5.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.96, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $196.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01, the EPS surprise was -4.95%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amphastar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenues- Primatene MIST: $26.06 million versus $23.98 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.
  • Net revenues- Epinephrine: $21.34 million compared to the $27.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Lidocaine: $15.88 million compared to the $13.62 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Phytonadione: $11.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +57.4%.
  • Net revenues- API (Active pharmaceutical ingredients): $1.46 million compared to the $2.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -65.1% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Enoxaparin: $5.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.1%.
  • Net revenues- Naloxone: $4.04 million compared to the $3.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.4% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Total finished pharmaceutical products net revenues: $187.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $192.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.9%.
  • Net revenues- Glucagon: $26.79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.2%.
Shares of Amphastar have returned +11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

