Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Match Group (MTCH) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Match Group (MTCH - Free Report) reported revenue of $895.48 million, up 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.51, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $900.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46, the EPS surprise was +10.87%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Match Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total Direct Revenue: $879.20 million compared to the $877.21 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Indirect Revenue: $16.29 million compared to the $15.12 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Direct Revenue- Tinder: $503.22 million compared to the $505.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.
Shares of Match Group have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

