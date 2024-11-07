Back to top

Montrose Environmental (MEG) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Montrose Environmental (MEG - Free Report) reported $178.69 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $184.51 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was +17.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Montrose Environmental performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Assessment, Permitting and Response: $52.02 million compared to the $56.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Remediation & Reuse: $68.09 million compared to the $68.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Measurements & Analysis: $58.58 million compared to the $53.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.1% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other: -$7.90 million compared to the -$9.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Remediation & Reuse: $11.66 million compared to the $11.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Measurements & Analysis: $13.37 million versus $12.35 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Assessment, Permitting and Response: $11.19 million compared to the $13.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Montrose Environmental have returned +27.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

