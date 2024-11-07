Back to top

McKesson (MCK) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

McKesson (MCK - Free Report) reported $93.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.3%. EPS of $7.07 for the same period compares to $6.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $89.48 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.89, the EPS surprise was +2.61%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how McKesson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- U.S. Pharmaceutical: $85.73 billion compared to the $82.01 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Prescription Technology Solutions: $1.27 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%.
  • Revenue- International: $3.71 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.
  • Revenue- Medical-Surgical Solutions: $2.95 billion versus $2.95 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- U.S. Pharmaceutical: $902 million versus $862.20 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- International: $100 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $99.22 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- Medical-Surgical Solutions: $243 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $228.88 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- Prescription Technology Solutions: $218 million versus $213.78 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- Corporate: -$172 million versus -$165.16 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of McKesson have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

