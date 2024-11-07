Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Health Catalyst (HCAT) Q3 Earnings

Health Catalyst (HCAT - Free Report) reported $76.35 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. EPS of $0.07 for the same period compares to $0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $76.2 million, representing a surprise of +0.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -30.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Health Catalyst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Professional services: $27.70 million compared to the $28.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Technology: $48.65 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $47.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- Professional Services: $4.72 million compared to the $5.64 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- Technology: $31.57 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $31.95 million.
Shares of Health Catalyst have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

