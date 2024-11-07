We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
The latest trading session saw Intrusion Inc. (INTZ - Free Report) ending at $0.69, denoting a -0.61% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 2.53% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 3.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.95%.
The company's stock has dropped by 21.85% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.66%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intrusion Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 12, 2024. On that day, Intrusion Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 85%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.58 million, up 7.14% from the prior-year quarter.
INTZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.87 per share and revenue of $6.3 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -228.07% and +12.28%, respectively.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Intrusion Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, positioning it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow INTZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.