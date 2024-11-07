Back to top

Upwork (UPWK) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Upwork (UPWK - Free Report) reported revenue of $193.78 million, up 10.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.29, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $182.18 million, representing a surprise of +6.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Upwork performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross services volume: $998.27 million versus $964.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Marketplace: $167.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $155.96 million.
  • Revenues- Enterprise: $26.44 million versus $26.21 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Upwork have returned +38.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

