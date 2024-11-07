Back to top

Rapid7 (RPD) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Rapid7 (RPD - Free Report) reported $214.65 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8%. EPS of $0.66 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $210.05 million, representing a surprise of +2.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Rapid7 performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annualized recurring revenue: $823.10 billion compared to the $825.22 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Number of customers: 11,619 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11,569.
  • ARR per customer: $70,800 versus $71,511.39 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $9.06 million compared to the $7.44 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Products: $205.59 million compared to the $202.59 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.
  • Non-Gaap Gross Profit- Professional services: $3.13 million compared to the $1.53 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Non-Gaap Gross Profit- Products: $155.91 million compared to the $155.01 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
Shares of Rapid7 have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

