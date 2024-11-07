Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Take-Two (TTWO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.47 billion, up 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.66, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 billion, representing a surprise of +1.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +57.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Take-Two performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total net bookings: $1.47 billion versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $1.45 billion.
  • Net bookings by distribution channel - Physical retail and other: $57.70 million versus $58.46 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Net bookings by platform mix - Mobile: $723 million compared to the $730.70 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Net bookings by distribution channel - Digital online: $1.42 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Net Revenue- Advertising: $119.20 million versus $139.89 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.1% change.
  • Net Revenue- Game: $1.23 billion compared to the $1.18 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Take-Two here>>>

Shares of Take-Two have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

