Compared to Estimates, PTC Inc. (PTC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

PTC Inc. (PTC - Free Report) reported $626.55 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.6%. EPS of $1.54 for the same period compares to $1.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $620.49 million, representing a surprise of +0.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.43.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PTC Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARR as reported: $2.26 billion versus $2.22 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Recurring Revenue: $582.43 million compared to the $583.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Professional Services: $34.16 million versus $33.66 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.4% change.
  • Revenue- Total Software (License+Support & cloud services): $592.38 million compared to the $589.88 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Perpetual License: $9.95 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21%.
Shares of PTC Inc. have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

