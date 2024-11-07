Back to top

RLJ Lodging (RLJ) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

RLJ Lodging (RLJ - Free Report) reported $345.74 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. EPS of $0.40 for the same period compares to $0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $343.2 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was +14.29%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how RLJ Lodging performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other revenue: $25.15 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.
  • Revenue- Food and beverage revenue: $36.98 million versus $36.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.
  • Revenue- Room revenue: $283.61 million versus $282.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.09 compared to the $0.01 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of RLJ Lodging have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

