Compared to Estimates, Ameren (AEE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Ameren (AEE - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.17 billion, up 5.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.87, compared to $1.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 billion, representing a surprise of -1.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.91.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ameren performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Electric Sales - Ameren Total: 18,565 GWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 19,067.47 GWh.
  • Electric Revenues- Ameren Missouri- Total: $1.32 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.
  • Electric Revenues- Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution- Total: $552 million compared to the $644.44 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.
  • Electric Revenues- Ameren Transmission- Total: $210 million compared to the $233.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Natural gas: $138 million versus $157.29 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.
  • Gas Revenues- Ameren Illinois Natural Gas: $121 million compared to the $136.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Electric: $2.04 billion compared to the $2 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.
  • Gas Revenues- Ameren Missouri: $18 million versus $21.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
Shares of Ameren have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

