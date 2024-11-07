Back to top

Compared to Estimates, OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, OrthoPediatrics (KIDS - Free Report) reported revenue of $54.57 million, up 36.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.18, compared to -$0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $53.92 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.12, the EPS surprise was -50.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how OrthoPediatrics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Product sales by category- Trauma and deformity: $37.64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $38.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.7%.
  • Product sales by category- Sports medicine/other: $1.30 million compared to the $0.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +50.4% year over year.
  • Product sales by category- Scoliosis: $15.64 million versus $14.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +51.7% change.
Shares of OrthoPediatrics have returned +21.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

