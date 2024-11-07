Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Host Hotels (HST) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Host Hotels (HST - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.32 billion, up 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.36, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Host Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Room Rate: $287.57 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $282.67.
  • RevPAR: $206.21 compared to the $201.09 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Occupancy Percentage: 71.7% versus 71.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of Rooms: 42,856 versus 42,628 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of Properties: 79 compared to the 77 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Room: $825 million versus $812.80 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $129 million compared to the $122.60 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $365 million compared to the $352.67 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.
  • Earnings (loss) per Share- (Diluted): $0.12 compared to the $0.10 average estimate based on eight analysts.
Shares of Host Hotels have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

