Fair Isaac (FICO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Fair Isaac (FICO - Free Report) reported $453.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.4%. EPS of $6.54 for the same period compares to $5.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $454.78 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.60, the EPS surprise was -0.91%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fair Isaac performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- On-premises and SaaS software: $181.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $184.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.
  • Revenues- Scores: $249.20 million versus $248.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.4% change.
  • Revenues- Professional Services: $22.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.1%.
  • Revenue- Software: $204.61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $207.92 million.
Shares of Fair Isaac have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

