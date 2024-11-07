Back to top

Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM - Free Report) reported revenue of $243.97 million, up 31.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.36, compared to -$0.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $223.33 million, representing a surprise of +9.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.43.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tandem Diabetes Care performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Pump Shipments - Total Worldwide: 32,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 29,722.
  • Pump Shipments - Outside the United States: 11,000 versus 8,738 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Pump Shipments - United States: 21,000 compared to the 20,985 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Sales- Pump- United States: $86.72 million compared to the $84.60 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.7% year over year.
  • Sales- Supplies and Other- United States: $83.89 million versus $78.68 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.4% change.
  • Geographic Sales- Outside the United States: $72.32 million compared to the $59.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.5% year over year.
  • Geographic Sales- United States: $171.65 million compared to the $163.28 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.8% year over year.
  • Sales- Supplies and Other- Outside the United States: $44.24 million versus $37.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.2% change.
  • Sales- Pump- Outside the United States: $28.08 million versus $22.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.6% change.
  • Revenue- Supplies and Other: $128.13 million compared to the $115.91 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Pump: $114.80 million compared to the $107.07 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care have returned -17% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

