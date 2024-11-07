Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Traeger (COOK) Q3 Earnings

Traeger (COOK - Free Report) reported $122.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. EPS of -$0.06 for the same period compares to -$0.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $118.44 million, representing a surprise of +3.05%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Traeger performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Grills: $74.90 million versus $60.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.3% change.
  • Net sales- Consumables: $22.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%.
  • Net sales- Accessories: $24.60 million compared to the $32.70 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.3% year over year.
Shares of Traeger have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

