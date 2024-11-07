Back to top

Coty (COTY) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Coty (COTY - Free Report) reported $1.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. EPS of $0.15 for the same period compares to $0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68 billion, representing a surprise of -0.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -21.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Coty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- Americas: $693.50 million compared to the $733.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia Pacific: $190.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $201.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%.
  • Geographic Revenues- EMEA: $787.80 million versus $748.68 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.
  • Net Revenues- Prestige: $1.11 billion compared to the $1.10 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Consumer Beauty: $557.40 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $585.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.4%.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Consumer Beauty: $23.90 million compared to the $42.87 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prestige: $279.70 million versus $269.24 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Corporate: -$17.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$78.37 million.
Shares of Coty have returned -17.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

