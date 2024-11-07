Back to top

Bally's (BALY) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Bally's Corporation (BALY - Free Report) reported $629.97 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.4%. EPS of -$1.99 for the same period compares to -$1.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $650.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.25, the EPS surprise was -696.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bally's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Casinos & Resorts: $353.36 million compared to the $355.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- International Interactive: $230.94 million compared to the $237.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- North America Interactive: $45.68 million versus $45.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +54.5% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR- Other: -$13.16 million versus -$13.20 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR- International Interactive: $90.03 million compared to the $83.73 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR- North America Interactive: -$10.98 million compared to the -$7.03 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR- Casinos & Resorts: $100.44 million compared to the $115.27 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Bally's have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

