Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.31 billion, up 10% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.80, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.53, the EPS surprise was +17.65%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Marriott Vacations Worldwide performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Cost reimbursements: $473 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $454.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.
  • Revenue- Rental: $151 million versus $151.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.
  • Revenue- Management and exchange: $207 million compared to the $216.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Sales of vacation ownership products: $387 million versus $361.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.3% change.
  • Revenue- Financing: $87 million versus $88.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Marriott Vacations Worldwide here>>>

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise